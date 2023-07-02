  • Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture | REUTERS
Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said Sunday it would be better to avoid the upcoming swimming season due to the planned release of treated water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant.

“It’s important not to invite negative rumors,” Yamaguchi told reporters in the city of Fukushima. Komeito is the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The government plans to start releasing the once-contaminated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ plant in Fukushima Prefecture this summer. The facility was the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown.

