KYOTO – A Kyoto tourism association is selling premium tickets worth ¥400,000 ($2,770) each to view the Gion Festival, one of the largest festivals in Japan, held annually in July.

The 84 seats, mainly for foreign tourists, will be set up at an intersection in the heart of the city. Here, they can witness the captivating spectacle of traditional floats spinning 90 degrees through the power of human effort as one of the highlights of the Yamahoko parade portion of the festival on July 17.

Ticket holders can enjoy this spectacle from their seats, or legless chairs placed on a heightened platform with tatami mats and Japanese-styled sunshades, according to the Kyoto City Tourism Association.

