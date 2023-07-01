The central government on Friday stopped accepting bids for a second major round of offshore wind power tenders to build 1.8 gigawatts of capacity in four areas, with the result to be announced by the end of March.

Japan’s offshore wind power market is set to grow as the government aims to install up to 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, and up to 45 GW by 2040, as part of its decarbonization push.

The latest bidding covers four areas, including a 700 megawatts (MW) farm off the coast of Murakami-Tainai in Niigata Prefecture and a 356 MW farm off the coast of Happo-Noshiro in Akita Prefecture.