  • Wind turbines in Ishikari, Hokkaido, last month. The city on the Sea of Japan coast is hoping to be a key part of the prefecture's push to be a renewable energy hub. | ERIC JOHNSTON
    Wind turbines in Ishikari, Hokkaido, last month. The city on the Sea of Japan coast is hoping to be a key part of the prefecture's push to be a renewable energy hub. | ERIC JOHNSTON

Ishikari, a coastal city of about 58,000 just outside Sapporo, has long been known nationally for one product: salmon.

Its processing plants send dried and canned products to restaurants and supermarkets throughout Japan and Ishikari nabe (hot pot) — featuring salmon stewed in a miso broth — is naturally the city’s signature dish.

But the city on the Sea of Japan coast is now hoping to stake out another claim to fame.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED