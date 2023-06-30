Japan boasts some of the world’s biggest carmakers, but pay packages for their executives pale in comparison to industry leaders in the United States.

Toyota said on Friday that its former chief executive officer, Akio Toyoda, was paid ¥999 million ($6.9 million) last fiscal year, up from ¥685 million total compensation in the year through March 2022. Even after the 46% increase, his pay remained lower than his peers in the year before.

In 2021, General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s total compensation was about $29 million, while Jim Farley’s package at Ford was just under $23 million, company filings show. In Europe, Stellantis, which makes Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot cars, paid CEO Carlos Tavares €19.2 million ($21 million) in 2021, not including long-term incentives.