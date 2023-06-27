The University of Tokyo and two other national universities were chosen as candidates to be designated as world-class research institutes eligible for substantial backing from a government fund, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

A panel of education experts under the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry also selected Tohoku University and Kyoto University from 10 applicants seeking recognition as “Universities for International Research Excellence.” The decision will be finalized in the fall after on-site inspections.

If chosen, the schools would be eligible for grants paid out of profits generated from a ¥10 trillion ($70 billion) fund established by the government to bring Japanese institutions up to par with the world’s top universities.