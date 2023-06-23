  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris on Thursday | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
Paris – Japan and France agreed Thursday to strengthen the countries’ defense partnership in response to China’s military expansion, even as Paris reportedly opposes NATO’s plan to open an office in Tokyo.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna came after the Financial Times reported earlier this month that President Emmanuel Macron had objected to what would be NATO’s first office in Asia.

The Japanese government said Hayashi and Colonna reaffirmed joint cooperation in the face of China’s growing military clout, but they did not touch on the proposal to set up a NATO office in Tokyo to address security threats in Asia.

