Japan agreed with Ukraine on Monday to establish a liaison system that will support the Eastern European country in its efforts to reconstruct areas severely damaged during the ongoing Russian invasion.

At a ceremony in Tokyo, reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe and Oleksandr Kubrakov, deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine, signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the reconstruction support initiative.

At the request of Ukraine, Tokyo intends to provide Kyiv with advice and knowledge to be used in rebuilding devastated regions based on the experience gained from the massive 2011 earthquake and ensuing tsunami that hit the northeastern part of Japan.

