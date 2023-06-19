McDonald’s Japan said on Monday it would raise prices at 184 city center branches, equivalent to about 6% of its 3,000 stores, to help absorb higher rents and labor costs.
Until now, 40 stores in some city centers and special locations such as airports and motorway service stations had been subject to “city center pricing.”
McDonald’s Holdings Company Japan said the new pricing would start on July 19.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.