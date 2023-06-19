  • McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said the new pricing would start on July 19. | BLOOMBERG
  • Reuters

McDonald’s Japan said on Monday it would raise prices at 184 city center branches, equivalent to about 6% of its 3,000 stores, to help absorb higher rents and labor costs.

Until now, 40 stores in some city centers and special locations such as airports and motorway service stations had been subject to “city center pricing.”

McDonald’s Holdings Company Japan said the new pricing would start on July 19.

