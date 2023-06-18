European countries should strengthen relations with Taiwan if they want continued Taiwanese investment in semiconductor production, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said during a visit to Europe last week.
Overseas investments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, need government approval, including for a potential factory in Germany.
Wu said the government was not placing conditions on investments by TSMC and it was for the company to decide if a project would make a profit.
