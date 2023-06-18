  • Overseas investments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., the world's largest contract chipmaker, need government approval. | REUTERS
    Overseas investments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., the world's largest contract chipmaker, need government approval. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

European countries should strengthen relations with Taiwan if they want continued Taiwanese investment in semiconductor production, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said during a visit to Europe last week.

Overseas investments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, need government approval, including for a potential factory in Germany.

Wu said the government was not placing conditions on investments by TSMC and it was for the company to decide if a project would make a profit.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW