U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will let lawmakers deliver a final verdict on rival Boris Johnson’s scandal-ridden tenure, a high-risk bid to remove his predecessor’s long shadow over the Conservative Party.

The House of Commons will vote Monday on whether to accept a parliamentary probe that found Johnson repeatedly misled politicians about the rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the pandemic. The government said Tory MPs will not be instructed on how to vote, meaning Sunak is effectively opting not to intervene to protect Johnson’s reputation or ease any punishment.

The report on Thursday by the seven-member, majority-Tory parliamentary committee investigating Johnson’s behavior was largely unsurprising, but still shocked with the severity of its indictment of the former leader.