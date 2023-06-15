Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at supporting people with dementia and enabling them to live with hope, a move that comes as Japan confronts a host of challenges related to its rapidly graying population.

The health ministry expects the number of people with dementia to reach 7 million by 2025.

The law, designed to help people with dementia “maintain their dignity” and live as “respected members of society,” stipulates that measures should be taken by both the central and local governments.