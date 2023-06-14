Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost ¥7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed ¥6,000 price tag.

Tickets are set to cost ¥4,200 for visitors between ages 12 and 17 and ¥1,800 for those between 4 and 11, while those age 3 and under can enter for free, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said during a news conference.

There also will be discounts available depending on when people visit, it said.