A theme park in Tokyo based on the blockbuster "Harry Potter" movie series was shown to the media Wednesday ahead of its official opening two days later.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter, the largest indoor Harry Potter attraction in the world, will feature a wizarding school set and props that will allow visitors to experience the behind-the-scenes production of the films' fantasy world.

During the media preview, a number of moving portraits, as depicted in the movie series, were unveiled for the first time as one of the key attractions of the park.