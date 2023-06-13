  • The Lower House passes the bill to promote understanding of sexual minorities during a plenary session on Tuesday. | KYODO
The Lower House passed a contentious bill on Tuesday to promote understanding of sexual minorities, paving the way for enacting the legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session through next week.

The bill had passed through a committee of the House of Representatives last Friday after a single day of deliberations, an unusual occurrence.

Following the approval of the Lower House with the backing of the ruling bloc and some opposition parties, the LGBTQ bill is expected to clear the House of Councilors, the Upper House, as early as Friday, lawmakers said.

