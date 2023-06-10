  • An EVA Air flight lands at Hong Kong International Airport. One of the runways at Tokyo's Haneda Airport was closed Saturday, after two airplanes appeared to make contact on a taxiway. | BLOOMBERG
  • KYODO, STAFF REPORT

One of the runways at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was closed Saturday, after two airplanes appeared to have made contact on a taxiway.

Footage broadcast by NHK showed two planes, one from EVA Air, a Taiwanese airline, and the other from Thai Airways, stopped on the runway as firefighters and other officials gathered. Unidentified debris could be seen on the ground nearby.

Haneda Airport has four runways but the incident took place on a taxiway, according to the transport ministry, which was investigating the incident. Local media said flight delays had been reported.

