The U.S. and five major allies, including Japan, condemned economic coercion and nonmarket policies regarding trade and investment in a joint declaration that didn’t cite China by name but clearly had Beijing in mind.

The six countries expressed concern about practices that they say “undermine the functioning of and confidence in the rules-based multilateral trading system.”

The message from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K. carries no economic consequences and mirrors one released by Group of Seven nations after a meeting of leaders last month.