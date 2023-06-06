A coal train, blaring its horn in the dark, was the first of dozens of trains to rumble past the Bahanaga Bazar rail station, the site of one of the deadliest train disasters in India’s history, as rail lines reopened there after midnight on Monday.

The restoration of the important rail route, watched by senior train officials and a crowd of onlookers, was a step toward easing the disruption of the catastrophic crash that killed at least 275 people and injured more than 1,200. Workers toiled over the weekend to clear the wreck and restore the mangled tracks.

But with its return, officials focused their efforts on a somber challenge: identifying about 100 victims whose bodies are lying unclaimed in morgues and hospitals.