Thirteen percent of elementary to high school students in Japan had depressive tendencies warranting medical attention last October due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent study by a medical institute said.

Behavioral restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks and eating meals without conversing, are believed to have been among the factors affecting children’s mental well-being, the National Center for Child Health and Development said.

The survey was conducted on around 3,000 students in fifth grade through the first year of high school, with some 60% or around 1,900 of them responding, the Tokyo-based institute said in the study published in late April.