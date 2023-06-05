Taiwan’s next presidential election, set for January, will be a crucial moment for its 23 million voters, as they decide the direction the self-governed island will take for at least the next four years.

The result of this election, coming amid one of the most tense periods in the democratic island’s history, will have profound global ramifications as Beijing continues to step up military activity and diplomatic pressure on the island.

The mainland-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) has framed the election as a stark choice between “peace or war,” with the KMT representing the choice for peace, and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party a vote for a possible war with China.