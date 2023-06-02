  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is escorted by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the city of Hiroshima on May 21. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is escorted by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the city of Hiroshima on May 21. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

The United States is seeking to secure supplies of TNT in Japan for 155 mm artillery shells, as Washington rushes weapons and ammunition to Ukraine for a counteroffensive against Russian forces, two people familiar with the matter have said.

For war-renouncing Japan, any procurement would test its willingness to court controversy to help Kyiv because export rules ban Japanese companies from selling lethal items overseas, such as the howitzer shells that Ukraine fires daily at Russian units occupying its southeastern regions.

Nonetheless, the allies appear to have found a workaround to enable the TNT sale amid global shortages of munitions.

