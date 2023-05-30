Amid rumors of a potential Lower House snap vote, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday offered an olive branch to its junior coalition partner, declaring that it will refrain from submitting its own candidates in two constituencies should a general election take place.

While still at loggerheads over the candidate for Tokyo’s 28th district, the LDP and Komeito have reiterated their commitment to further discussion on nationwide electoral cooperation, with the former no longer intending to field contenders in Saitama’s 14th district and Aichi’s 16th.

“(LDP) Secretary-General (Toshimitsu) Motegi has told me he would like to carry on negotiations on an electoral alliance in the Lower House … and I appreciate that,” Komeito’s Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii told reporters after a meeting with Motegi on Tuesday.