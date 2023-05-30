  • The U.S. and its allies have stressed a desire to 'de-risk,' not 'decouple,' from the Chinese economy as a way to explain a slew of new trade restrictions on Beijing. The problem is, for China there’s no difference. | REUTERS
    The U.S. and its allies have stressed a desire to "de-risk,” not "decouple,” from the Chinese economy as a way to explain a slew of new trade restrictions on Beijing. The problem is, for China there’s no difference. | REUTERS

  • BLOOMBERG

U.S. President Joe Biden and his European allies have repeatedly stressed their desire to “de-risk,” not “decouple,” from the Chinese economy in recent months as a way to explain a slew of new restrictions on trade with Beijing. The problem is, for China there’s no difference.

Chinese state media, officials and academics have all publicly rejected the distinction in recent weeks, in a seemingly concerted effort to undermine the rhetorical shift. The official Xinhua News Agency said in a Friday commentary that “de-risking is just decoupling in disguise.”

“A change in words does not mean a difference in action. In essence, de-risking is hardly different from decoupling,” the agency said, adding that the U.S. has been “stepping up its siege of China.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW