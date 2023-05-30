Daimler Truck Holding and Toyota Motor said on Tuesday they had entered a non-binding agreement to combine the businesses of their truck units in Japan.
Under the memorandum of understanding, the businesses of Daimler-owned Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus and Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors would be combined under a holding company, they said in a statement.
The shares of the new company are expected to be listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
