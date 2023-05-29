The 31-year-old man arrested over Thursday’s fatal stabbing and shooting incident in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, was found to have moved the body of the first stabbing victim from a street to the premises of his house, investigative sources have said.

All four of the victims in the incident died immediately after being attacked and all died from blood loss, the sources said Sunday.

In the incident, two women were knifed to death and two police officers were shot dead with a hunting rifle.