Japan will ease landing and other access procedures at airports for foreign private jets that arrive in the near future in hopes of attracting more big-spending tourists.

Under the new rules, the required period to apply for permission to land in Japan will be shortened from at least 10 days before arrival to three, with it made possible to submit an application up to 24 hours in advance under unavoidable circumstances, the government said.

The move is intended to increase the number of high net-worth foreign visitors by allowing more flexible travel itineraries, as private jets are often used by high-profile individuals who seek convenience, comfort and privacy.