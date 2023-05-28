The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced Saturday that it had reached an agreement with 13 other countries in the Indo-Pacific region — including Japan — to coordinate supply chains, in an effort to lessen the countries’ dependence on China for critical products and allow them to better weather crises like wars, pandemics and climate change.

The supply chain agreement is the first result of the administration’s trade initiative in the region, called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Negotiations are continuing for the other three pillars of the agreement, which focus on facilitating trade and improving conditions for workers; expanding the use of clean energy; and reforming tax structures and fighting corruption.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the supply chain agreement would deepen America’s economic cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, helping American companies do business there and making the United States more competitive globally.