South Korean authorities detained a man Friday after he opened a door of an Asiana Airlines plane minutes before it was due to land in the city of Daegu, causing panic among the passengers, officials said.

The Airbus A321-200 landed safely at around 12:40 p.m. It had set off from the holiday island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport’s flight schedule showed.

No one was hurt in the incident but nine people, all teenagers, were sent to hospital after suffering breathing issues, a Daegu fire department official said.