A South Korean delegation will visit the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant next week to assess the safety of Japan’s planned release of treated radioactive water into the sea, the South Korean government said Friday.

The 21-member delegation, led by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission chief Yoo Guk Hee and including 20 experts, will arrive in Japan on Sunday for a six-day visit and hold a meeting with relevant Japanese institutions on Monday, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

They will inspect relevant facilities at the Fukushima No. 1 plant on Tuesday and Wednesday and hold another meeting based on the inspection results on Thursday, Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the office, told a news conference.