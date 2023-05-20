  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet in Kyiv on March 21. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet in Kyiv on March 21. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS

Hiroshima – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Hiroshima for the Group of Seven leaders summit, holding talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the meeting, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Zelenskyy, who was previously expected to participate on video, is expected to arrive in Japan on Saturday evening.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW