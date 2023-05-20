Popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV was discharged from a hospital Friday, a day after he was found collapsed with his parents at their home in Tokyo, with an investigative source saying police suspect the family attempted suicide together.

Ennosuke's father, Ichikawa Danshiro, 76, was also a kabuki actor. An autopsy has found the parents, who were confirmed dead Thursday, allegedly died from an overdose, the police said.

There were no signs anyone other than the family members were involved in the incident, such as footprints in the house, according to the police, which conducted an on-site investigation Friday. The police plan to question Ennosuke.