Group of Seven nations will tighten the screws on the Russian “war machine” for its invasion of Ukraine, during the opening day of their meeting in Hiroshima on Friday, with fresh sanctions and export controls, a senior U.S. official has revealed.

G7 leaders were expected to reiterate their support for Ukraine in its war against Russia in a standalone joint statement later Friday that outlines the new measures and highlights the bloc’s continued unity on the issue after nearly 15 months of fighting.

“Our commitment to continue tightening the screws on Russia remains as strong as it was last year,” the senior U.S. official told reporters.