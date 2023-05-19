A series of robbery cases all over Japan that have been linked to so-called yami baito (“dark” part-time jobs) reached a new level of attention after a group of teenagers wearing masks were caught on video as they robbed a store in broad daylight in Tokyo’s Ginza district earlier this month.

Crime activities carried out by young people who are recruited through yami baito job postings have become a major issue, with the Japanese police on high alert amid calls for cyber patrols and stronger preventative measures.

Yuji Yoshikawa, a former detective with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department investigating drugs and juvenile crime, shared some of the knowledge he accumulated over his 25-year career on these crimes, which prey on both young and old people alike. Here are some key questions and answers about the shady jobs that have garnered national headlines in recent months.