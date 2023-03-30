So-called 闇バイト (yami baito, “dark” part-time jobs) have come into the spotlight this year, following a spate of robberies across Japan.

Earlier this month, two men were arrested on 強盗殺人容疑 (gōtō satsujin yōgi, suspicion of a robbery-murder) after a 90-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Tokyo. The police suspect the case is connected to numerous burglaries in the Kanto region that have gripped headlines since January.

In February, four men believed to have been the 指示役 (shijiyaku, masterminds/ringleaders) behind a string of 押し入り強盗 (oshi’iri gōtō, break-in robberies) were deported from a detention center in the Philippines and handed over to the Japanese police.