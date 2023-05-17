U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged leaders attending the upcoming Group of Seven summit to commit to a nuclear weapon no-use policy and voiced his concern about the possible weaponization of artificial intelligence.

Speaking to a group of reporters at the U.N. headquarters in New York, Guterres said “it’s time” for nuclear weapons states to declare they will not use the armaments “in any circumstance.”

“This is the moment in which we must insist on the need of revitalizing disarmament, and especially nuclear disarmament,” Guterres told reporters from Japanese media outlets including Kyodo News ahead of his trip to Hiroshima, which is preparing to host the G7 summit.