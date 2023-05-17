  • New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih raises his fist during a speech following his confirmation as the presidential candidate for Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang, at their headquarters in Taipei on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Taipei – Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said on Wednesday it has chosen New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih to be its presidential candidate for the key vote in early 2024.

The KMT, which traditionally favors closer ties with China, said the decision was made based on unspecified “scientific data” and by senior party members.

The run up to the election on Jan. 13 is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which has staged regular military exercises near Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims over the democratically governed island despite Taiwan’s strong objections.

