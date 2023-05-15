  • The Group of Seven 'will send out a strong message to realize a world free of nuclear weapons and will steadily proceed with more realistic and concrete efforts,' Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that the Group of Seven leaders will show their resolve to promote a world without nuclear weapons when they meet later this week in Hiroshima.

The G7 “will send out a strong message to realize a world free of nuclear weapons and will steadily proceed with more realistic and concrete efforts,” Kishida said during an interview with media outlets at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Kishida will host the three-day summit from Friday in his home constituency of Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945, amid growing concerns that Russia may use a nuclear weapon against Ukraine in its invasion of the country.

