The British government said Saturday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Tokyo this week to sign a new bilateral defense and technology deal with Japan ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

The premier will also host a reception of business leaders as he looks to promote investment in Britain during his first visit to Japan since taking office last October.

“I look forward to visiting Japan, a vital economic and defense partner for the U.K. in the Indo-Pacific,” Sunak said in a press release. The government did not elaborate on the new deal nor the details of the business leaders’ meeting.