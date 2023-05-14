The British government said Saturday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Tokyo this week to sign a new bilateral defense and technology deal with Japan ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.
The premier will also host a reception of business leaders as he looks to promote investment in Britain during his first visit to Japan since taking office last October.
“I look forward to visiting Japan, a vital economic and defense partner for the U.K. in the Indo-Pacific,” Sunak said in a press release. The government did not elaborate on the new deal nor the details of the business leaders’ meeting.
