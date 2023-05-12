For more than two decades, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has been the lord of all elections in Turkey.

With Sunday’s presidential vote putting him in a tight race with opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, it is hard to believe the feisty politician who has ruled Turkey with a strong arm graciously admitting defeat and quietly bowing out of office.

Uncertainty, anxiety, anticipation and tension over what the results might hold for Europe’s second-biggest country of 85 million people can be felt on the streets, where many Turks, including a new generation of voters, are yearning for change.