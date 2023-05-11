The Bank of Japan has adopted a new word in English to describe its stance of continuing with large-scale monetary easing, adding to the list of changes the bank has made since Gov. Kazuo Ueda took the helm.

At Ueda’s first policy meeting last month, board members discussed “patiently” maintaining easing, according to a summary of opinions released by the central bank Thursday.

“Patiently” implies waiting for a condition to be fulfilled and contrasts with the previous wording of “persistently” maintaining easing — a word that was used up until the March meeting, when the BOJ was still led by Ueda’s predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda.