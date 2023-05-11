  • Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda speaks during a news conference after his first policy board meeting on April 28. | AFP-JIJI
    Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda speaks during a news conference after his first policy board meeting on April 28. | AFP-JIJI

The Bank of Japan has adopted a new word in English to describe its stance of continuing with large-scale monetary easing, adding to the list of changes the bank has made since Gov. Kazuo Ueda took the helm.

At Ueda’s first policy meeting last month, board members discussed “patiently” maintaining easing, according to a summary of opinions released by the central bank Thursday.

“Patiently” implies waiting for a condition to be fulfilled and contrasts with the previous wording of “persistently” maintaining easing — a word that was used up until the March meeting, when the BOJ was still led by Ueda’s predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW