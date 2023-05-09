Japan and South Korea are planning to link their radars via a U.S. system, providing Tokyo with real-time data in a move that would improve its detection capabilities as nuclear-armed North Korea continues to fire off missiles at an unprecedented clip.

The looming agreement, which was first reported Tuesday by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, would see radar and command-and-control systems used by the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces in Japan connected to the South Korean military and American forces there via the Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Doing so would bypass the thorny issue of two nonallied countries — Japan and South Korea — sharing delicate information instantly, since they would be doing it via their mutual ally, the U.S.

Asked about the report, Japan’s top government spokesman said Tuesday that no decision had been made, but noted that the three nations’ leaders had agreed in November to work toward real-time data sharing on North Korean missiles, something they said would be “a major step for deterrence, peace and stability.”