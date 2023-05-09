Japan is arranging a visit by the Group of Seven leaders’ partners to a museum dedicated to documenting the 1945 U.S. nuclear attack on Hiroshima, and a meeting with atomic bomb survivors on the sidelines of the G7 summit starting next week in the city, government sources said Tuesday.

A similar program is also being arranged for the G7 leaders, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to use the summit, to be held in his home constituency of Hiroshima in western Japan, to add fresh impetus to nuclear disarmament efforts toward achieving his vision of a world free of nuclear weapons.

The sources believe that the visits to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum are important for creating momentum toward nuclear disarmament, as the leaders’ decision-making could be influenced by their partners’ views.