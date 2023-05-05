Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he is not considering dissolving the Lower House for now, as he is focused on tackling several domestic challenges, such as the falling birthrate.

His remarks came amid speculation that he might call a snap election soon after the Group of Seven summit is held later this month in his home constituency of Hiroshima, as approval ratings for his Cabinet have been picking up since he made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on March 21.

“As we are facing numerous policy agendas and we are making every effort to achieve progress on such important issues, I am not planning to dissolve the Lower House for now,” Kishida said at a news conference in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.