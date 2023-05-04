  • A shinkansen bullet train platform at Tokyo Station crowded with travelers on Wednesday, as Japan enters the second half of the Golden Week holiday period. | KYODO
    A shinkansen bullet train platform at Tokyo Station crowded with travelers on Wednesday, as Japan enters the second half of the Golden Week holiday period. | KYODO

  • KYODO

With the easing of measures against COVID-19, Japan’s Golden Week holidays have seen travelers — some no longer wearing face masks — crowding train stations and airports, with a growing influx of foreign travelers adding to the bustle.

Experts on infectious diseases, however, are calling on elderly people and those with underlying conditions to protect themselves from the virus by wearing masks and taking other countermeasures.

Shinkansen bullet trains, airplanes and expressways reached peak congestion Wednesday, the first day of the five-day weekend, with more people enjoying long trips this year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW