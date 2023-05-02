Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has confirmed that he is planning to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for two days from Sunday for a meeting that could kick-start a resumption of “shuttle diplomacy” between the two leaders as ties thaw.

Kishida, who is currently in the middle of a trip to African nations, told reporters that the meeting — the first to South Korea by a Japanese leader since 2018 — would be an opportunity “to add momentum” to revitalizing the practice of shuttle diplomacy, where leaders of the two countries regularly visit.

“It will be a good chance to exchange frank opinions on ways to develop Japan-South Korea relations and the rapidly changing international situation,” Kishida said in Accra, the capital of Ghana.