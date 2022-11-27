South Korea’s ambassador to Japan expressed hope that the countries’ leaders can restart their reciprocal visits “sooner than expected” as both nations try to improve bilateral ties that have been damaged significantly by wartime labor issues.

In a recent interview, Yun Duk-min touched on the potential resumption of what is known as “shuttle diplomacy,” where leaders regularly visit each other’s country, a practice that has been stalled since 2011.

Yun, who assumed his post as envoy to Japan in July, also did not rule out the possibility of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visiting Japan, which, if realized, will be “symbolic in normalizing relations” between the two countries.