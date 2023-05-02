Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to provide about $500 million (around ¥68.7 billion) in financial support to Africa over the next three years to promote peace and stability on the continent.

During a meeting Monday, Kishida and Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also confirmed the importance of providing transparent and fair development finance, apparently drawing a contrast with China’s so-called debt-trap finance where recipient countries are saddled with heavy loans they cannot repay.

Following their talks in the Ghanaian capital, Kishida said at a joint press conference that economic growth “cannot be achieved without peace and stability,” promising to support countries in the Sahel region of Africa, which continues to face threats from Islamic extremists.