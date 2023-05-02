  • Household detergent products, mostly refill packs, fill the shelves at Consumers Co-operative Kobe's 'Co-op Rokko' in Kobe in February. | KYODO
    Household detergent products, mostly refill packs, fill the shelves at Consumers Co-operative Kobe's "Co-op Rokko" in Kobe in February. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

A process known as “horizontal recycling” is gaining a foothold in Japan, with the practice able to contribute to a more sustainable society while addressing the nation’s addiction to plastic.

Horizontal recycling refers to recovering and processing used products into raw materials to be used to reproduce the original item.

For example, although most used plastic bottles are collected and recycled into fiber and other items, such as food trays, beverage manufacturers are now focusing on recycling them into new plastic bottles.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW