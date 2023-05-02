A Japanese startup has developed a new method of decomposing organic waste using microorganisms, enabling residents to contribute to environmental protection and help mitigate global warming.
Komham, a company based in Sapporo, gets its name from the waste-decomposing bacteria it produces.
The technology drastically reduces organic refuse, including livestock manure and sewage sludge, cutting greenhouse gas emissions produced by the transportation and incineration of waste necessary in conventional disposal methods.
