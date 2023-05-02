  • When food waste is mixed with wood chips containing bacteria via Komham's methods, its decomposition time can be vastly reduced. | COURTESY OF KOMHAM INC. / VIA KYODO
    When food waste is mixed with wood chips containing bacteria via Komham's methods, its decomposition time can be vastly reduced. | COURTESY OF KOMHAM INC. / VIA KYODO

A Japanese startup has developed a new method of decomposing organic waste using microorganisms, enabling residents to contribute to environmental protection and help mitigate global warming.

Komham, a company based in Sapporo, gets its name from the waste-decomposing bacteria it produces.

The technology drastically reduces organic refuse, including livestock manure and sewage sludge, cutting greenhouse gas emissions produced by the transportation and incineration of waste necessary in conventional disposal methods.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW