Incheon, South Korea – Japan and South Korea held their first bilateral finance leaders’ meeting in seven years on Tuesday, a sign relations between the two are thawing as they confront shared challenges from geopolitical tensions and slowing economic growth.
The two countries agreed to resume regular finance dialogue “at an appropriate timing,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters after the meeting.
The dialogue will likely be held on an annual basis, Suzuki said.
